Lee Pledges to Raise Annual Exports to $1 Tln, Yoon Promises Fairness in Game Industry

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) presidential candidate pledged to see the nation's annual exports surpass one trillion dollars under his government, while his main opposition People Power Party(PPP) rival promised to root out unfair practices in the game industry.On Wednesday, DP candidate Lee Jae-myung announced his industrial transition plan, pledging financial support and deregulation in ten future industries, including semiconductors, secondary batteries, robots and aerospace, in order to boost exports.Lee promised to support the digital transition in the automobile and shipbuilding industries, and assist medium enterprises by fostering the materials, parts and equipment industry.PPP candidate Yoon Suk Yeol announced pledges for the game industry, mostly aimed at protecting the rights and interests of gamers.Yoon said he will require game developers to fully inform users about the probability of purchasing highly coveted random game items, and set up a unit to investigate online game fraud within the police and other agencies.