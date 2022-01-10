Minor Party Presidential Candidate Sim Sang-jung Halts Campaign

Photo : YONHAP News

Minor opposition Justice Party presidential candidate Sim Sang-jung has suspended her campaign amid low ratings in polls.The spokesperson's office for her election committee issued a notice on Wednesday night, saying that Sim is taking the current campaign situation seriously.The party said Sim has suspended her campaign to take time to deliberate reforms and the next step forward, adding that she was shocked by her low ratings.Officials added that she is not at this time considering dropping from the election or unifying with a candidate from another party.The party plans to hold an emergency closed-door meeting on Thursday afternoon to discuss measures.A survey by Hangil Research conducted on around one thousand adults nationwide between last Friday and Sunday showed that two-point-two percent of the public support Sim, the lowest rating she garnered in weeks.Huh Kyung-young, the head of the minor National Revolutionary Party, is now ahead of her at three-point-two percent.