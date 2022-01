Photo : YONHAP News

Revisions to the Local Autonomy Act aimed at self-governance and decentralization came into force from Thursday.The amendment was approved at the National Assembly in 2020, laying the groundwork for an expansion of local government authority and political participation of local residents.As the revised law took effect, Gyeonggi Province's major cities – Suwon, Yongin and Goyang – along with Changwon in South Gyeongsang Province celebrated their elevated status as special metropolitan cities.The amended Local Autonomy Act grants cities with a population of more than one million the status of special metropolitan city, which comes with various administrative authorities and benefits.The four cities held a commemorative ceremony on Thursday, vowing to take a giant leap towards a new future led by the residents. Politicians, public workers and local residents were among the participants.