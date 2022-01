Photo : YONHAP News

Private gatherings of up to six people will be allowed nationwide from Monday, but restrictions on business hours for multiuse facilities will remain in place for the next three weeks.According to the government on Sunday, the cap on private gatherings will be eased to six from the current four from Monday.On Friday, the government decided to extend the current social distancing rules by three weeks but adjusted the cap on private gatherings in consideration of the public's stress and pain due to the prolonged antivirus measures.However, business hour restrictions will remain in place in light of the rapid spread of the omicron variant.Restaurants, cafes, indoor sports facilities, karaoke rooms and public bathhouses are permitted to operate until 9 p.m., while cram schools, internet cafes and massage rooms must close by 10 p.m.The revisions will remain in place for three weeks until February 6.