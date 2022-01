Photo : Getty Images Bank

Automakers recalled a record high of nearly three million vehicles in South Korea last year.According to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport on Sunday, carmakers recalled over two-point-93 million vehicles of two-thousand-443 different models in 2021.The figure includes recalls over safety defects and emissions-related recalls, and marks the largest since 2003 when the nation introduced the recall system.More than one-point-75 million South Korean vehicles of some 70 models were recalled last year, while one-point-17 million imported cars of over two-thousand-370 models were recalled.South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor took up the largest portion of the recalls with about 937-thousand units, followed by its affiliate Kia with over 600-thousand.For imported cars, BMW accounted for the largest with about 565-thousand units, followed by Mercedes-Benz with 352-thousand units.