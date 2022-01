Photo : YONHAP News

Short track speed skater Shim Suk-hee will not compete in the Beijing Winter Olympics after a court chose not to honor her injunction request to nullify a ban that is keeping her from competing on the national team.According to sources, the Seoul Eastern District Court on Tuesday rejected her petition for an injunction to lift the two-month ban issued by the Korea Skating Union on December 21.The 25-year-old was suspended for making disparaging remarks about her teammates and coaches in a text exchange with a coach during the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics.The incident came to light in the media last October, and the KSU issued the ban in December. Shim filed the injunction on January 6, but the court sided with the skating union and the suspension will remain.The two-time Olympic champion had won a ticket to compete in Beijing after finishing first in qualifying matches for the national team selection held in May last year.