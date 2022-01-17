Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Inter-Korea

N. Korea Warns of Ending Moratorium on Nuclear, Missile Tests

Written: 2022-01-20 08:34:01Updated: 2022-01-20 15:05:57

N. Korea Warns of Ending Moratorium on Nuclear, Missile Tests

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has hinted that it may end a self-imposed moratorium on nuclear and long-range ballistic missile tests.

According to the North's official Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) on Thursday, the Central Committee of the ruling Workers' Party held a politburo meeting with leader Kim Jong-un presiding.

The KCNA said the meeting received reports that analyzed the state of affairs around the Korean Peninsula and discussed the North's responses to the United States.   

The politburo reportedly ordered defense policy tasks for bolstering physical means and defense against the hostile acts of the U.S.  

The politburo also ordered the reconsidering of trust-building measures that the North took on its own initiative and instructed a related sector to promptly consider "restarting all temporarily-suspended activities."

The politburo reportedly assessed that the hostile policy and military threats by the U.S. have reached a "danger line" that can not be overlooked any more despite the North's sincere efforts for maintaining the general tide for the relaxation of tension. 

North Korea declared a moratorium on nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile tests in April 2018. 

The report came after the North conducted a series of missile tests this year.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >