Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Moon Arrives in Egypt for Summit Talks

Written: 2022-01-20 09:00:06Updated: 2022-01-20 15:06:35

Moon Arrives in Egypt for Summit Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has arrived in Egypt for the third and final leg of his three-nation tour to the Middle East. 

The president departed Riyadh, the capital city of Saudi Arabia, on Wednesday afternoon and arrived at Cairo International Airport in Egypt. It marks the first time in 16 years for a South Korean president to visit the country.

President Moon will attend an official welcome ceremony on Thursday at the presidential palace and hold summit talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. 

The leaders are expected to assess their nations' partnership of comprehensive cooperation and hold in-depth discussions on ways for future-oriented and reciprocal cooperation. 

After the talks, Moon is scheduled to attend a joint press briefing with el-Sisi and attend a luncheon hosted by the Egyptian president for further discussion. 

President Moon will also attend a business roundtable to discuss cooperation between the two nations in electric vehicles and information technology.

He will return home on Saturday morning, Korea Standard Time.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >