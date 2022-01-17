Moon Returns from Weeklong Trip to Middle East

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in returned home Saturday from a weeklong three-nation trip to the Middle East that was focused on bolstering diplomacy and defense cooperation.In the United Arab Emirates, South Korea signed a four trillion won deal to sell midrange surface-to-air missiles to the Persian Gulf country in what is billed as the biggest single arms contract for Korea to date.Moon also held talks with UAE Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and visited the Dubai Expo, where he promoted Busan's bid to host the 2030 world expo.In Saudi Arabia, Moon met with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and strengthened cooperation in green and hydrogen economies. In talks with Gulf Cooperation Council Secretary-General Nayef bin Falah Al-Hajraf, the two sides agreed to resume bilateral free trade negotiations which were suspended in 2010.Moon also visited Egypt and held summit talks with President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.Now back home, Moon is expected to focus on state affairs at the end of his term in office. COVID-19 response is high on the agenda as omicron will likely soon become the dominant strain requiring changes to quarantine and medical protocols.