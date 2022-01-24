Ministry Concludes Kim Keon-hee Inflated Credentials in Seeking Professorship

Photo : YONHAP News

The education ministry has concluded that the wife of main opposition People Power Party(PPP) presidential candidate Yoon Suk Yeol falsely stated her credentials in applying for a professorship at Kookmin University and that the college did not verify them.The Ministry of Education on Tuesday announced the results of its probe on the Seoul-based university, prompted by allegations that Kim Keon-hee had exaggerated her credentials in past job applications.Launched in November, the inspection zeroed in on the processes by which Kim earned a Ph.D. degree at Kookmin’s Graduate School of Techno Design and was hired as an adjunct professor.According to the ministry, Kim had inflated her qualifications when applying for the teaching post at the university, including claiming that she had earned a master's degree in business administration at Seoul National University when in fact she had finished an executive MBA.The ministry said the university did not thoroughly check her written statements and also skipped a job interview, which was a required process for recruitment.The school’s examination of her doctoral paper was also ruled as inappropriate, with a lecturer joining her dissertation committee in breach of internal rules that require all committee members to be professors.The ministry informed Kookmin University of the probe's conclusions, and called on it to take necessary measures, including possibly canceling Kim’s employment. It also plans to take punitive measures against some dozen professors and staff employees at the college.