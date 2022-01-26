Moon Requests Faster Response to Omicron-Fueled Spike, Clarity in Communication

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in emphasized the need for faster decision-making on the government's response to the highly transmissive omicron variant, as the daily caseload surged to exceed 13-thousand on Wednesday.Chairing a virus response meeting at the presidential office, Moon said the real test for K-quarantine begins now, and that the final grade will depend on how successfully the country is able to react to omicron.He instructed senior officials to keep an eye on securing sufficient hospital beds, especially for children, as well as in acquiring and delivering rapid antigen test kits. He requested that officials look into providing the kits for free to the socially vulnerable, including low-income families.The president said the country must maintain vigilance against the omicron contagion but warned against excessive anxiety and fear. He directed officials to explain to the public confidently and in detail response measures they have been preparing for as long as a month.