N. Korean Internet Disrupted after Suspected Cyberattack

Photo : Getty Images Bank

North Korea appears to have suffered cyberattacks with disruptions in internet access for its key organizations continuing for a second day.As of 7 a.m. Thursday, internet disruptions were observed for the second day on the websites of the North's official newspaper Rodong Sinmun, the Korean Central News Agency, foreign ministry, the Air Koryo airline and Minju Joson, the newspaper published by the North Korean cabinet.The websites were intermittently connected and disconnected. They were stabilized later in the day.Reuters reported on Wednesday that North Korea's internet appears to have been hit by a distributed denial of service(DDoS) attack.According to Junade Ali, a cybersecurity researcher in Britain, the alleged attack took place for about six hours on Wednesday morning and all traffic to and from North Korea was taken down at the height of it.Hours later, servers that handle email were reportedly accessible, but some individual web servers of major institutions continued to experience stress and downtime.