Supreme Court Upholds 4yr. Prison Term for Ex-Justice Minister's Wife

Photo : YONHAP News

The Supreme Court has upheld a four-year prison sentence for Chung Kyung-shim, the wife of former Justice Minister Cho Kuk, who was convicted of a series of corruption charges.The top court on Thursday finalized the sentence issued by a lower court on 15 charges, including obstruction of duty, forging a private document, and violating the capital market act.With the verdict, the top court recognized all charges of academic fraud related to her daughter's college admission.The court’s ruling came two-and-a-half years after prosecutors kicked off an investigation into corruption allegations surrounding the former justice minister’s family.During her first trial, Chung was sentenced to four years in prison and was slapped with a fine of 500 million won and a 140 million won forfeiture.An appeals court then upheld the four-year-sentence but reduced the fine to 50 million won and the amount of forfeiture to ten million won.Chung, who has continuously denied the allegations against her, had filed an appeal on the second ruling.