Photo : YONHAP News

The two projectiles suspected of being short-range ballistic missiles that were launched by North Korea Thursday morning toward the East Sea flew around 190 kilometers at an altitude of about 20 kilometers.This is according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS), which added that South Korean and U.S. defense and intelligence agencies are analyzing further details on their maximum speed and flight trajectory.Since the South Korean military confirmed that the latest projectiles traveled at around the same speed as general ballistic missiles, they are estimated to have traveled at a maximum speed of Mach Four to Five.The military speculated that the projectiles may have struck a targeted uninhabited island off the coast of North Hamgyong Province.Military experts believe that the latest projectiles could be the KN-23 ballistic missile, bearing a resemblance to the Russian Iskander-M, or the KN-25 multiple rocket launcher.