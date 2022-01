Photo : YONHAP News

Rapid antigen tests using self-test kits became available at COVID-19 test sites on Saturday.Authorities said the kits have been transported for antigen tests to be offered at 256 test sites.Only high-risk groups can receive a PCR test. This includes people aged 60 and older, suspected cases epidemiologically related to known infections, employees at vulnerable facilities such as nursing homes and those who test positive in an antigen test.Starting February 3, designated neighborhood hospitals and clinics including those specializing in respiratory diseases will also provide rapid antigen tests administered by medical personnel. If the result is positive, the patient will then get a PCR test.