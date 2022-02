Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean speed skater Cha Min-kyu won silver in the men's 500 meter event at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics on Saturday, delivering the nation's fourth medal.Cha, who grabbed a silver medal in the same event at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics, came in second after finishing the race in 34-point-39 seconds.Fellow Korean speed skater Kim Jun-ho came in sixth, crossing the finish line in 34-point-54 seconds.The gold medal went to Gao Tingyu of China, who set a new Olympic record in the event with a time of 34-point-32 seconds, while Wataru Morishige of Japan won the bronze medal.