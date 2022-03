Photo : YONHAP News

The White House has congratulated President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol on his win in Wednesday's presidential election.According to Reuters, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said the U.S. congratulates President-elect Yoon, adding the alliance between the United States and South Korea, their economies and people is "ironclad."The spokesperson also said President Biden looks forward to continue working with the new president-elect to further expand their close cooperation.The White House issued the position after Yoon was declared the winner in the 20th presidential election.