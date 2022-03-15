Menu Content

Politics

Written: 2022-03-15 09:19:28Updated: 2022-03-15 16:47:54

Yoon to Meet Moon One-on-one at Presidential Office on Wednesday

Photo : KBS News

Incoming leader Yoon Suk Yeol will visit the presidential office for a private meeting with President Moon Jae-in on Wednesday, in their first face-to-face since last week's election. 

Yoon's spokesperson Kim Eun-hye said on Tuesday that the luncheon meeting is expected to be a candid affair, involving no aides and without formality.

The top office also confirmed the one-on-one luncheon meeting will take place at 12 p.m. on Wednesday.

In the meeting, Yoon is expected to ask for a special pardon for former President Lee Myung-bak, who is serving a 17-year prison sentence for embezzlement and bribery.

The spokesperson said that Yoon has long thought about asking for the special pardon. She hoped that their meeting would serve as an opportunity for national unity and reconciliation.

The country's COVID-19 response, North Korea's missile tests and the presidential transition are also likely to be on the agenda for discussion.

The president-elect's visit to the office comes 21 months after Yoon attended an Anti-corruption Policy Council as prosecutor-general under the Moon government.
