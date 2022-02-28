Popular Cherry Blossom Streets to Open for First Time in 3 Years

Photo : YONHAP News

Popular cherry blossom streets in Seoul's Yeouido neighborhood and Songpa district will open to the public for the first time in three years, though no themed festivals are planned.Seoul's Yeongdeungpo district office said on Tuesday that the cherry blossom street in Yeouido will partially open from March 31 through April 8, in what will be a first since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.Visitors will be allowed to walk the one-point-seven-kilometer road behind the National Assembly complex from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays, and from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekends.Entranceways from Yeouido Hangang Park, however, will remain closed and the annual cherry blossom festival will not be held due to virus concerns. The only entrances will be located at the intersections at both ends of the pathway.Seoul's Songpa district will also open its cherry blossom street along Seokchon Lake. And while a cherry blossom festival won't be held, the walking path will be open without any operational restrictions.