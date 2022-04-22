Assembly Speaker Presents Mediatory Proposal on Prosecutorial Reform Bills

Photo : YONHAP News

National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug has presented an eight-point proposal to mediate between rival camps on reform bills that would strip the prosecution of its investigative powers.In a statement issued on Friday, Park strongly urged the ruling and opposition parties to accept his proposal during their respective general meetings of lawmakers.The parliamentary chief said he drafted the proposal after gathering opinions from the floor leadership of the rival camps, former National Assembly speakers, government officials and related experts.Park said devising the proposal was not an easy task given the wide differences of opinion between the ruling and opposition parties.He then reiterated his call on the National Assembly to resolve the dispute over prosecutorial reforms in order to focus on urgent issues related to people’s livelihood.The ruling Democratic Party and the main opposition People Power Party will each hold a general meeting of their lawmakers on Friday and decide whether to accept Park’s proposal.