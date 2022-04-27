Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

DP Passes Revised Prosecution Reform Bills at Parliamentary Committee Despite Protest from PPP

Written: 2022-04-27 07:42:00Updated: 2022-04-27 13:51:46

DP Passes Revised Prosecution Reform Bills at Parliamentary Committee Despite Protest from PPP

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) passed prosecution reform bills out of the National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee early Wednesday morning despite strong opposition from the main opposition People Power Party(PPP).

The DP, which holds 171 seats in the 300-member parliament, unilaterally approved two bills, both revising the Criminal Procedure Act and the Prosecutors’ Office Act, at a subcommittee of the Legislation and Judiciary Committee at around 7:10 p.m. on Tuesday while the PPP lawmakers walked out in protest.

The ruling party then put the bills to a vote at a plenary meeting of the committee slightly past midnight and passed them in six minutes.

The DP seeks to finalize the passage of the bills as early as Wednesday with cooperation from National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug, who can convene a plenary meeting of the parliament. The PPP plans to block the bills with a filibuster if they are introduced at a full session of the Assembly.

Drafted by the DP, the bills are based on the speaker's arbitration plan, which would further limit the prosecution’s investigative power, currently applied to six major crimes, to two: those concerning corruption and the economy. The DP initially pushed for different versions of reform bills aimed at stripping the prosecution of all its investigative power.

The revised bills also reflected the minor progressive Justice Party’s proposal to continue to allow the prosecution to investigate election-related crimes until the end of this year.

The PPP, which initially agreed on the speaker’s arbitration but backtracked later, has taken issue with the removal of the prosecution’s authority to investigate public officials and election-related crimes.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >