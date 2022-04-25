President-elect's Japan Delegation: Seoul Can't Resolve Wartime Compensation Issues Alone

Photo : YONHAP News

The head of President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol's policy consultation delegation to Japan said he had sufficiently delivered a message that Seoul alone cannot resolve issues related to compensation for Korean victims of Japan's wartime forced labor.Meeting with South Korean press correspondents in Tokyo on Thursday, National Assembly Deputy Speaker Chung Jin-suk said he had called for the two sides to jointly seek a resolution through courage, wisdom and patience.The remarks were related to Tokyo’s past insistence that Seoul is solely responsible for devising and proposing a resolution, arguing that all reparation issues were settled according to their 1965 treaty to normalize bilateral ties.While recognizing the 2015 bilateral deal on compensation to the Korean victims of Japan's wartime sexual slavery as a formal agreement, Chung said he also urged Tokyo not to dismiss the need to restore the victims' honor and to heal wounds.When Tokyo raised the subject of compensation for forced labor victims through the seizure and selling of Japanese corporate assets in accordance with a South Korean court ruling, Chung replied that Seoul will work to mitigate exacerbating bilateral ties.The deputy speaker, however, added that he did not pledge to halt the asset sell-off, denying an earlier report by Japanese daily Tokyo Shimbun.The delegation is scheduled to return home on Thursday afternoon.