LG Electronics Posts Record Q1 Earnings

LG Electronics reported its highest ever first-quarter revenues in the January-March period this year.The South Korean tech giant said on Thursday that the firm racked up sales of 21-point-11 trillion won and an operating profit of one-point-88 trillion won during the first three-months of 2022.The figures represent a respective gain of 18-point-five percent and six-point-four percent on-year, the company’s best quarterly results in terms of both sales and operating profit.The electronics maker attributed its better than expected performance to strong sales of its premium line of home appliances, despite lingering uncertainties both in and out of Korea, including the protracted COVID-19 pandemic and rising prices of raw materials due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.By sector, the company’s home appliance and air solution(H&A) operations logged a quarterly record of seven-point-97 trillion won in sales, while its television and other home entertainment(HE) division posted four trillion won in sales.