Fuel Tax Cuts to be Expanded to 30% from May 1

Fuel tax cuts will be expanded from the current 20 percent to 30 percent from next month.According to the Ministry of Economy and Finance on Friday, the fuel tax imposed on gasoline will drop by 83 won to 573 won per liter from May 1.The diesel fuel tax will fall by 58 won to 407 won per liter, while the tax for liquefied petroleum gas butane will drop by 21 won to 142 won per liter.The move would reduce the average monthly fuel costs for a driver of a gasoline-powered vehicle by about ten-thousand won.The 20 percent tax cut was introduced in November of last year as part of the government's efforts to ease the public's burden amid soaring energy prices.The temporary tax reduction was set to expire at the end of April, but in March, the government extended the 20 percent cut for an additional three months until July.However, the government decided to implement a further cut of 30 percent as the energy prices soared after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.