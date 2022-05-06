President-Elect Yoon Suk Yeol Reaffirms His Confidence in PM Nominee

Photo : YONHAP News

While the new government is experiencing difficulties forming a Cabinet, President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol has once again expressed confidence in his nominee for prime minister, Han Duck-soo.A key official from the Yoon administration told KBS in a phone call on Friday that the president-elect had called Han to deliver his feelings about the situation the day before.The Democratic Party, however, maintains their stance that Han is unfit to serve as prime minister.In the midst of the raging debate over the prime minister and some other nominees, the Environment and Labor Committee of the National Assembly on Friday gave the green light to Yoon's labor minister nominee, Lee Jeong-sik.With a mere four days until the inauguration ceremony, only four out of the 19 nominees for the Cabinet have passed their confirmation hearings.