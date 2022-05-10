Yoon Government Launches with Several Empty Cabinet Seats

Photo : YONHAP News

The Yoon Suk Yeol government has launched, albeit with an incomplete Cabinet as several nominees are still facing their confirmation hearing committees.Despite the smooth transfer of power to President Yoon on Tuesday, his administration is encountering obstacles as the country's two main political parties lock horns over nominations for major Cabinet posts, including prime minister.While it unclear when a plenary session will be convened to hold a confirmation vote for prime minister nominee Han Duck-soo, Yoon's Cabinet is expected to temporarily operate under Acting Prime Minister Choo Kyung-ho, who has been approved for the dual post of deputy prime minister for economic affairs and finance minister.In a procedural move, outgoing Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum is set to recommend the appointment of six ministerial nominees whose confirmation hearing reports were approved by the National Assembly before he steps down on Thursday.It is widely expected that President Yoon will appoint the remaining Cabinet nominees, regardless of committee approval, through Acting Prime Minister Choo during his administration's first Cabinet meeting set for Thursday.