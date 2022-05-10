UNSC Meeting on N. Korea Ends with No Significant Outcome

Photo : KBS News

The United Nations Security Council(UNSC) held an emergency meeting on Wednesday to discuss North Korea's missile provocations, but the session produced no significant outcome due to differences among the members.The UNSC convened an open session on Wednesday afternoon at the UN headquarters in New York to discuss the North's missile launches at the request of the U.S., who is the current council chair, as well as Korea and Japan.The U.S., Britain and France were joined by a majority of members in condemning North Korea for violating Security Council resolutions.China and Russia, however, said strengthening sanctions against the North would not help resolve the problems. China, in particular, insisted that the tensions escalated because the United States did not accept the North's demands.U.S. Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield criticized China and Russia for hindering global efforts to deal with the North Korean threats, saying that the world cannot wait until the North conducts a nuclear test and that now is the time to act.