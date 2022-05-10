No. of Int'l Flights to Further Increase amid Rising Demand

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will further increase the number of international flights amid improving quarantine indices and rising demand for overseas travel.Minister of the Interior and Safety Lee Sang-min said in a meeting of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters on Friday that the government will increase weekly flights by 230 through June instead of by 100 which was the initial plan.Lee added that the government will streamline procedures for inbound travelers.He said that starting from May 23, the government will include rapid antigen tests among valid results that overseas travelers must submit before entering the nation in a bid to improve travelers’ convenience and help alleviate costs.Starting from June 1, the government will reduce the frequency of tests that overseas travelers must receive before and after they enter the nation from three to two. The government also plans to allow travelers to submit PCR test results within three days of entering the country instead of presenting results on the day they land starting the same day.Lee also said that children aged 12 or younger who enter the nation with a guardian who is completely vaccinated will be exempted from quarantine.