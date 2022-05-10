Politics Yoon Announces 21 Ministerial, Vice Minister-Level Appointments

President Yoon Suk Yeol on Friday announced 21 additional ministerial and vice minister-level appointments.



Yoon appointed former ruling People Power Party(PPP) Rep. Park Min-shik as veteran affairs minister, and Lee Wan-kyu, Yoon's classmate from law school and legal counsel, to head the Ministry of Government Legislation.



The legislation ministry is expected to play an important role in the fate of the disputed laws enacted toward the end of the previous Moon Jae-in government that aim to strip the prosecution of its investigative power.



Yoon also nominated Kim Chang-ki, the former head of the National Tax Service's Busan office, as new commissioner. Kim will have to face a parliamentary confirmation hearing.



The president also named former prosecutor Lee Noh-kong as vice justice minister, and Kim Gunn, ambassador to Britain, as his first chief envoy handling the North Korean nuclear issue.