'S. Korea-US Summit to Discuss Response to N. Korea's Provocation, Economic Security, Contribution to Int'l Community'

Photo : YONHAP News

A presidential official says that responses to North Korea's provocation, economic security, and South Korea and the United States' contribution to deal with global challenges will be three main agenda items for the upcoming summit between President Yoon Suk Yeol and U.S. President Joe Biden.The official made the remarks on Sunday during a press briefing, ahead of the summit set for Saturday in Seoul during Biden's first trip to South Korea.The official said Yoon and Biden will discuss the allies' responses to the North's provocation and ways to manage the situation.As for economic security, the official said the two leaders are likely to coordinate cooperation between Seoul and Washington in the issues of supply chains and new technologies.Regarding global challenges, Yoon and Biden will reportedly discuss Seoul's possible contribution to address the challenges and coordinate bilateral cooperation if necessary.