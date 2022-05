Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol will attend a plenary session of the National Assembly on Monday morning and deliver his first address to the Assembly since he took office last Tuesday.The presidential spokesperson's office said on Sunday that the key words of the address set for Monday morning are "bipartisan cooperation with the assembly to overcome the crisis" and "politics of cooperation to overcome the crisis."President Yoon is expected to call for the assembly's cooperation to swiftly pass the government's 36-point-four trillion won extra budget.The bill is aimed at providing relief funds for the self-employed and small business owners hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.Ahead of the address, Yoon will meet with Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug and the floor leaders of the ruling People Power Party and the main opposition Democratic Party.