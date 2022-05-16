Gap Widens in Assets of Households Headed by Those in 20s, 30s

Photo : YONHAP News

New data finds that the gap in assets of households headed by those in their 20s and 30s further widened compared to a year ago.According to an analysis by main opposition Democratic Party lawmaker Kim Hoi-jae using data from Statistics Korea on Monday, families headed by 20 or 30-somethings held assets of some 356-and-a-half million won on average as of the end of March, up roughly 38 million won from the same period last year.In particular, the data found that the amount of assets held by the top 20 percent of earners was 35-point-27 times larger than the assets owned by the bottom 20 percent. The gap between the two groups expanded point-07 percentage points from a year ago.Though the two groups saw similar growth of nearly 13 percent in their assets, those in the top 20 percent income bracket saw their wealth grow 111 million won while those in the bottom 20 percent only saw their assets increase three million won. The difference is a result of the disparity in wealth that families held when they were first established.Kim said it is imperative to address economic inequality as he stressed the need to devise measures to enable young adults who do not have wealthy or influential parents to narrow such gaps.