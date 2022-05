Photo : YONHAP News

Health authorities say they will decide by Friday whether to lift more COVID-19 quarantine rules in line with the recent downgrade of the virus' infectious disease level from the highest Class One to Two.According to the Central Disaster Management Headquarters on Monday, analysis of quarantine data and preparations in the healthcare system are underway.The analysis aims to determine whether the nation is ready for the transition, previously set for next Monday, which would involve lifting mandatory testing and the seven-day quarantine for confirmed patients.As for the previously announced fast-track testing and treatment of those at high risk of infection, authorities said talks continue to determine the most effective ways to accommodate them amid the lifting of quarantine rules.Masking indoors, however, will continue.