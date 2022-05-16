Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Diesel Subsidy to be Expanded to Fight Back Soaring Prices

Written: 2022-05-17 15:40:52Updated: 2022-05-17 15:45:34

Diesel Subsidy to be Expanded to Fight Back Soaring Prices

Photo : KBS News

The government will expand its diesel fuel subsidy for workers in the cargo industry in order to lower their financial burden as the cost of diesel in Korea soars.

The finance ministry on Tuesday said it will lower its diesel subsidy base price by one-hundred won from the current one-thousand-850 won per liter to one-thousand-750 won, while also extending the duration of the subsidy by two more months, through the end of September.

When the actual price of diesel exceeds the diesel subsidy base price, the government pays out 50 percent of the difference.

The new measure is anticipated to lessen the burden of diesel fuel expenses by around 50 won per liter for those in the cargo industry.

Over 476-thousand people in the business, including some 445-thousand truck drivers, 21-thousand bus drivers and over 93-hundred diesel taxi drivers are expected to see some relief, along with over one-thousand cargo ships.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >