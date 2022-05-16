National Assembly to Launch Review of Supplementary Budget

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly will launch a review of the 59-point-four trillion won supplementary budget proposal from the Yoon Suk Yeol government.The assembly's Special Committee on Budget and Accounts will hold a plenary session on Thursday and Friday to examine the budget proposal, with finance minister Choo Kyung-ho and other Cabinet members in attendance.The subcommittee of the special committee is scheduled to hold sessions from next Monday to carry out reviews of the budget plan.Last week, the Yoon government proposed a total of 59-point-four trillion won extra budget, which comprises 36-point-four trillion won in spending and 23 trillion won in grants.The main opposition Democratic Party has suggested that the portion for spending be enlarged by ten-point-eight trillion won to 47-point-two trillion won to ensure sufficient and full compensation for small business owners hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. It proposed that the nine trillion won allocated to pay back treasury bonds be used to fund the increased amount.