Health authorities reported about 28-thousand new COVID-19 cases amid a clear downturn in infections.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Thursday that 28-thousand-130 infections were reported throughout the previous day, including 15 cases from overseas. The country's accumulated caseload came to 17-million-889-thousand-849.Thursday tallies fell to the 20-thousands for the first time in 15 weeks.The daily tally fell by some 32-hundred from a day ago and 77-hundred from a week ago.The number of critically ill hospitalized patients is down by 39 from a day ago to 274, falling below 300 for the first time in 95 days since February 13.Wednesday saw 40 new deaths, up nine from a day ago. The death toll came to 23-thousand-842, with the fatality rate standing at zero-point-13 percent.