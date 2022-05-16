Prosecutors Raid Fmr. Energy Minister's Office, 6 Trade Ministry Affiliates

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors raided six organizations affiliated with the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, as well as the office of former energy minister Baek Woon-kyu at Hanyang University on Thursday in relation to the ministry's “blacklist” scandal.The Liberty Korea Party, the predecessor of the ruling People Power Party, had accused Baek and four others of abuse of power in 2019, claiming that the presidents of four Korea Electric Power Corporation(KEPCO) subsidiaries were pressured to resign.According to legal sources on Thursday, the Seoul Eastern District Prosecutors' Office sent investigators to the six affiliates, including the Korea Petroleum Quality and Distribution Authority and the Korea Coal Corporation, to collect documents. They were also sent to the office of former minister Baek at Hanyang University's Fusion Technology Center.Prosecutors have recently summoned key suspects involved in the case, including former vice energy minister Lee In-ho. Baek is also likely to be summoned for questioning soon.