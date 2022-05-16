Menu Content

Politics

Written: 2022-05-21 12:40:43Updated: 2022-05-21 14:50:09

Yoon Formally Appoints PM Han Duck-soo

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has formally appointed Prime Minister Han Duck-soo following his parliamentary confirmation.

Yoon bestowed a certificate of appointment on Han at the presidential office on Saturday morning. This comes 48 days after Han's nomination and eleven days after the new government took office. 

According to a top office official, Yoon asked for Han's hard work and suggested they work diligently together.

The first item on Han's itinerary as prime minister is a visit to the Seoul National Cemetery in the afternoon.

On Sunday, he will chair meetings on economic strategy and COVID-19.

Following his official inauguration ceremony on Monday, Han, along with some presidential aides, will attend a memorial service for late former President Roh Moo-hyun set to take place at Bonghwa village in Gimhae, South Gyeongsang Province later that day. 

The 72-year-old served as prime minister and finance minister during the Roh Moo-hyun administration.
