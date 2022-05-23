Foreign Media Recognize Son Heung-min’s Performance with Accolades

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign media outlets are paying tribute to Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min after a campaign of personal highs that culminated in the South Korean star winger becoming the first Asian winner of the Premier League Golden Boot over the weekend.Sky Sports announced on Tuesday that the 29-year-old topped its power ranking for the 2021-2022 season with 81-thousand-031 points for his goals, assists, blocks, tackles and other statistics. Son was nearly seven-thousand points ahead of Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, with whom he shared the Golden Boot.Sky Sports selected the South Korean star in its "Team of the Season" for the Premier League, alongside Salah and Tottenham teammate Harry Kane in the attacking positions.BBC Sport pundit Garth Crooks included Son for his “Team of the Season” up top with Salah and his Liverpool teammate Sadio Mane.The pundit said Son was outstanding throughout the season and his Golden Boot win is a fitting tribute to mark his goal-scoring efforts.Son also appeared on "best starting eleven" lists made by other sports media in Britain and other countries.