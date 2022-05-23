Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

More S. Koreans Support Euthanasia, Markedly Rising from 2016

Written: 2022-05-25 16:44:25Updated: 2022-05-25 19:32:10

More S. Koreans Support Euthanasia, Markedly Rising from 2016

Photo : YONHAP News

A new survey has found that more than seven out of ten people in South Korea support the institutionalization of euthanasia.

According to a poll of one-thousand adults conducted by a research team at Seoul National University Hospital last March and April, 76-point-three percent said they supported the legalization of euthanasia, or physician-assisted suicide.

The figure is one-point-five times higher than results from similar studies conducted in 2008 and in 2016, which found support in the 50-percent range.

The most frequently chosen reason for the support was "because living out one's life would be meaningless" at 30-point-eight percent, followed by "the right to die with dignity" at 26 percent, and "the right to end one’s suffering" at 20-point-six percent.

Among those opposing, 44-point-three percent cited "respect for life", followed by 15-point-six percent who chose "a violation of one’s self-determination".
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >