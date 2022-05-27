Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Inter-Korea

N. Korea Reports 100,000 More Fever Cases, One New Death

Written: 2022-05-27 08:19:17Updated: 2022-05-27 11:19:17

N. Korea Reports 100,000 More Fever Cases, One New Death

Photo : KBS News

North Korea has reported about 100-thousand more fever cases, suspected to be COVID-19, with one new death.

The North’s official Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) on Friday said that the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters reported 100-thousand-460 more people with fever symptoms in the 24-hour period leading up to 6 p.m. Thursday.

The headquarters said one death was reported during the period, with the death toll rising to 69 and the fatality rate standing at zero-point-002 percent.

The KCNA said more than three-point-27 million cumulative cases have been reported since late April, and more than three million of them recovered with some 234-thousand receiving treatment.

According to figures provided by North Korea, the daily fever cases soared to 200-thousand and 300-thousand for a few days after the North reported its first COVID-19 case on May 12, but the figures dropped to and remain in the 100-thousand range for the past six days.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >