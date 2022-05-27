N. Korea Reports 100,000 More Fever Cases, One New Death

Photo : KBS News

North Korea has reported about 100-thousand more fever cases, suspected to be COVID-19, with one new death.The North’s official Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) on Friday said that the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters reported 100-thousand-460 more people with fever symptoms in the 24-hour period leading up to 6 p.m. Thursday.The headquarters said one death was reported during the period, with the death toll rising to 69 and the fatality rate standing at zero-point-002 percent.The KCNA said more than three-point-27 million cumulative cases have been reported since late April, and more than three million of them recovered with some 234-thousand receiving treatment.According to figures provided by North Korea, the daily fever cases soared to 200-thousand and 300-thousand for a few days after the North reported its first COVID-19 case on May 12, but the figures dropped to and remain in the 100-thousand range for the past six days.