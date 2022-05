Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo pledged to enable people with high risk of becoming infected with COVID-19 to receive one-stop healthcare service and swift access to specialized hospitals.Presiding over the first COVID-19 response meeting since taking office on Friday, Han promised to thoroughly prepare to ensure that the public can maintain their daily routines.The prime minister pledged to accelerate the construction of a hospital specializing in infectious diseases that will serve as the nation’s control tower for public healthcare.He also referred to the establishment of a big data platform designed to effectively make use of over two years of medical data accrued in the fight against COVID-19 to help advance the nation's healthcare industry.