Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Rival Parties Fail to Reach Deal on Extra Budget, Agree to Hold Plenary Session

Written: 2022-05-27 18:11:23Updated: 2022-05-27 18:50:29

Rival Parties Fail to Reach Deal on Extra Budget, Agree to Hold Plenary Session

Photo : YONHAP News

Rival parties have failed to narrow differences in negotiations on this year's  second extra budget bill aimed at supporting small merchants hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Floor Leader Kweon Seong-dong of the ruling People Power Party(PPP) told reporters on Friday that the two factions will not hold a parliamentary plenary session Friday as the main opposition Democratic Party did not accept the PPP's proposal. 

Kweon said the rival parties tentatively agreed to convene a plenary session at 8 p.m. on Saturday. 

DP Floor Leader Park Hong-keun said the two sides will continue to try and narrow differences on the budget.

The floor leadership of the rival parties held negotiations but failed to reach agreement on key issues including a retroactive coverage of losses of small merchants hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Later the floor leaders were joined by Finance Minister Choo Kyung and continued negotiations, but still failed to make progress. 

The rival parties are struggling to reconcile their differences on the budget bill as the DP reportedly proposed spending in excess of 50 trillion won while the PPP persisted its initial plan of 36-point-four trillion won.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >