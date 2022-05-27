Menu Content

N. Korea's New Fever Cases Dip Below 100,000

Written: 2022-05-28 12:02:22Updated: 2022-05-28 12:58:14

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea reports that new fever cases have dropped below 100-thousand.

According to state media on Saturday, citing data from the emergency quarantine headquarters, some 88-thousand-520 people showed symptoms of a fever over a 24-hour period from 6 p.m. Thursday to 6 p.m. Friday.

The figure is down by more than ten-thousand from the previous day and it's the first time the daily tally has fallen below 100-thousand since the regime started announcing fever cases on May 12. 

Over 118-thousand patients recovered in the past 24 hours while new deaths were not disclosed.

Over three-point-three million fever cases have been reported in the reclusive country since late April, of which three-point-one million have recovered and around 203-thousand people are still being treated, according to state media. 

What North Korea calls fever is widely suspected to be COVID-19.
