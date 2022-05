Photo : YONHAP News

Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min has been included on the English Premier League Team of the Season selected by English football pundit and record goalscorer Alan Shearer.The Premier League Hall of Fame inductee has revealed who he considers to be the most influential players of the 2021/22 campaign, with Manchester City and Liverpool stars dominating the line-up.Son, who had a stellar season, is also included as a striker in the 4-3-3 formation.Shearer said Son has been superb for Tottenham and praised his goals, assists and link-up play with Harry Kane, saying that Son had to be on his team.On Sunday, Son became the first Asian player ever to win the scoring title in the Premier League with a career-high 23 goals. He shared the Golden Boot with Mohamed Salah of Liverpool.