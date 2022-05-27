NEC: Voter Turnout of Early Voting for Local Elections Estimated at 20.62%

Photo : YONHAP News

Final voter turnout for early voting for the June 1 local elections is estimated at 20-point-62 percent.It marks the largest turnout for early voting for local elections and the fourth highest for any national election.According to the National Election Commission (NEC), more than nine-point-13 million out of around 44-point-three million eligible voters cast their ballots on Friday and Saturday.The NEC said voters infected with COVID-19 cast their ballots from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday after regular hours ended at 6 p.m.The turnout was highest in South Jeolla Province with 31 percent, followed by Gangwon with 25 percent, North Jeolla with 24 percent and North Gyeongsang Province with 23 percent.Daegu reported the lowest turnout of 14-point-eight percent.Early voting turnout for parliamentary by-elections marked 21-point-76 percent.