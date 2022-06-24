Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

2023 US Defense Spending Bill Specifies Troop Level in S. Korea

Written: 2022-06-24 08:44:32Updated: 2022-06-24 09:22:28

2023 US Defense Spending Bill Specifies Troop Level in S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

A bill on next year's U.S. defense budget, which specifies U.S. troop levels in South Korea, advanced out of the U.S. House of Representatives Armed Services Committee on Thursday.

The annual National Defense Authorization Act(NDAA) recently passed the armed services committees of both the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives.

The defense spending bill includes a clause requiring Washington to maintain the current troop level of some 28-thousand-500 U.S. personnel in South Korea.

The bill underscored the importance of the U.S.-South Korea alliance, calling it a linchpin in the peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region.

The bill also requires the defense secretary to brief Congress by March 1 of next year on measures to enhance the U.S.' commitment to the defense of South Korea and to bolster the combined defense posture of the two allies.

The bill will be put to a vote in the plenary session of the Senate and House, which will make adjustments and decide the ultimate size of next year's budget under discussion.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >