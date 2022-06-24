Menu Content

N. Korea Adds New Duties to Frontline Army Units

2022-06-24

North Korea has reportedly decided to assign important duties to its frontline military units in a party meeting.

According to the North's official Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) on Friday, the decision was made in the meeting of the eighth Central Military Commission of the Workers' Party held from Tuesday to Thursday.

In the meeting, presided over by leader Kim Jong-un, it was decided that the military will add an "important military action plan" to the operational duties of frontline army units.

The KCNA said the commission also examined and approved the important issue of providing a military guarantee to further strengthen the country's war deterrence.

The plan for the restructuring of military organizational formations was also ratified in the three-day meeting.

The report did not elaborate on the new operational duties for frontline units, but analysts say the North could be planning to deploy and operate nuclear weapons through them.
