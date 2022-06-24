Menu Content

Politics

Industry Minister to Visit Czech, Poland to Discuss Nuclear Cooperation

Written: 2022-06-26 13:17:14Updated: 2022-06-26 18:09:38

Industry Minister to Visit Czech, Poland to Discuss Nuclear Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

Trade, Industry and Energy Minister Lee Chang-yang will visit the Czech Republic and Poland to discuss cooperation in their nuclear projects.

The ministry said on Sunday that Minister Lee will depart for a trip to the two nations on Sunday night to hold bilateral talks with high-level officials of the European countries.

The minister is scheduled to visit the Czech Republic first on Tuesday and Wednesday before visiting Poland until Friday.

The two European nations are seeking to build new nuclear reactors to secure energy security and carbon neutrality, and South Korea plans to pursue cooperation in the construction projects.

To that end, the ministry plans to organize an event in each of the two nations during the ministry's visit, inviting businesspeople and government officials from the nations.

The minister will also discuss ways to enhance cooperation in defense and high-tech industries such as electric vehicles, hydrogen, and battery.
