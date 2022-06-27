Yoon to Depart for NATO Summit in Spain

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol will depart for Spain on Monday to attend a NATO summit set for this week.President Yoon will arrive in Madrid on Monday night and have 14 bilateral and multilateral meetings from Tuesday to Thursday on the sidelines of the NATO summit.On Wednesday, Yoon will have a trilateral summit with U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, the first such summit since the last one was held four years and nine months ago in September 2017.The three-way summit is expected to discuss joint responses to North Korea's nuclear and missile threats, security on the Korean Peninsula, as well as economic and security cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.However, the presidential office said there will be no bilateral summit with Japan, not even in the form of a pull-side meeting.Yoon will give a speech during a session with NATO members and partner nations on Wednesday afternoon, calling for support and attention on the North Korean nuclear issue.He is also set to hold nine bilateral meetings with the leaders of European countries, including Britain, the Netherlands, Poland and Denmark, on economic cooperation in various sectors such as nuclear power, semiconductor and renewable energy.First Lady Kim Keon-hee will accompany Yoon on the trip and participate in events for the spouses of heads of state.